Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Returning to lineup Monday
Borowiecki (hand) will be in action versus Nashville on Monday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Borowiecki slots back into the lineup following a 12-game stint on the sidelines after suffering a broken hand back in November, per Steve Lloyd of TSN 1200 Ottawa. The blueliner isn't exactly an offensive powerhouse, his career high is 11 points -- so don't expect him to suddenly start finding the back of the net.
