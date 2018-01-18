Borowiecki (concussion) will make his return to the lineup Thursday against the Blues, TSN 1200 reports.

Borowiecki was activated from injured reserve last Tuesday, but he didn't draw into either of the team's two contests before the scheduled bye week. Another week of rest will allow him to rejoin the lineup, and he will pair with Thomas Chabot on Thursday.

