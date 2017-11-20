Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Returning to Ottawa
Borowiecki (concussion) has left the team with two games remaining on its road trip to travel back to Ottawa, Ken Warren of the Ottawa Citizen reports.
Borowiecki suffered the injury after taking a hard hit during Sunday's loss to the Rangers. With Borowiecki heading back to Ottawa, he's essentially been ruled out of Wednesday's contest in Washington and Friday's matchup in Columbus. Expect more information to come on Borowiecki in the coming days.
