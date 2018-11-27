Borowiecki (undisclosed) will remain out of the lineup for Tuesday's matchup with Philadelphia, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Borowiecki will miss his third straight outing due to his undisclosed issue. Even when he does play, the blueliner is averaging a mere 15:07 of ice time in which he has tallied just two helpers and 22 shots in 17 outings. Christian Jaros will continue to deputize in Borowiecki's stead.