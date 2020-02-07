Play

Borowiecki is unlikely to travel with the team for its upcoming two-game road trip, as his wife is expected to give birth soon, per Dean Brown of the Senators Radio Network.

In order to bolster their defensive ranks, the Senators promoted Andreas Englund from the minors. Once the team is back in Ottawa, Borowiecki should slot back into the lineup on the third pairing versus Arizona on Thursday.

