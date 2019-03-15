Borowiecki (illness) is expected to suit up against Toronto on Saturday, per Dean Brown of the Senators Radio Network.

Borowiecki missed Thursday's clash with the Blues due to illness, but appears to be healthy enough to play Saturday, hence the demotion of Erik Brannstrom to the minors. Considering the 29-year-old Borowiecki has tallied a mere four points in 46 games this season, he likely won't offer much in terms of offensive production.