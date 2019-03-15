Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Set to play Saturday
Borowiecki (illness) is expected to suit up against Toronto on Saturday, per Dean Brown of the Senators Radio Network.
Borowiecki missed Thursday's clash with the Blues due to illness, but appears to be healthy enough to play Saturday, hence the demotion of Erik Brannstrom to the minors. Considering the 29-year-old Borowiecki has tallied a mere four points in 46 games this season, he likely won't offer much in terms of offensive production.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...