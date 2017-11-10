Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Shows up on injured reserve
Borowiecki (illness) is listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
You have to feel for Boro, as he's missing out on the opportunity to participate in the 2017 SAP NHL Global Series against the Avalanche in Sweden. Once the two-game special concludes Saturday, there will be a four-day break between games for the Senators, so the hard-hitting defenseman may not miss much action in the grand scheme of things.
