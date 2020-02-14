Borowiecki (ankle) will be out indefinitely, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Borowiecki returned from a two-game personal leave Thursday only to suffer an ankle injury that will hold him out for the immediate future. The veteran blueliner's injury is unfortunate for fantasy owners looking to capitalize on the veteran's career-high marks for points (18), goals (seven) and assists (11), and the Senators may need to recall some reinforcements along the blue line. Fortunately, the Senators have five home games ahead to potentially hold off until they head out again to Columbus on Feb. 24.