Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Sidelined Saturday
Borowiecki will not draw into Saturday's game against the Maple Leafs due to an upper-body injury, Ken Warren of the Ottawa Citizen reports.
Borowiecki logged around his usual ice time during Thursday's game against the Panthers, but it appears he didn't emerge from the game unscathed. The veteran defenseman will take a night off Saturday as a result, opening the door for Ben Harpur to reenter the lineup.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...