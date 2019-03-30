Borowiecki will not draw into Saturday's game against the Maple Leafs due to an upper-body injury, Ken Warren of the Ottawa Citizen reports.

Borowiecki logged around his usual ice time during Thursday's game against the Panthers, but it appears he didn't emerge from the game unscathed. The veteran defenseman will take a night off Saturday as a result, opening the door for Ben Harpur to reenter the lineup.

