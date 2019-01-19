Borowiecki (lower body) will not be available for Saturday's game against the Blues, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

The Senators could opt to hold Borowiecki out for the rest of the month considering there are only two games for Ottawa to play ahead of the All-Star break, but that's mere speculation on our part. Borowiecki isn't met with much fanfare in the fantasy realm anyway, as three points represent his point total over 31 games.