Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Sitting on career year
Borowiecki (ankle) missed the final four weeks before the hiatus, but had posted career highs in both goals (seven) and assists (11) despite sitting for a month.
Boro surprised more than a few people this season when he was healthy, as he had never been known as anything more than a hard hitter and team-first defender. He's still very much a defense-first blue liner, but he's now shown a bit of value in daily leagues and deeper season-long leagues as well. Of course, if your league counts blocked shots and especially hits, he's an absolute must-own when he's healthy.
More News
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Sidelined indefinitely•
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Suffers injury Thursday•
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Ready to go Thursday•
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Set to miss road trip•
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Deposits empty-netter•
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Skating Monday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.