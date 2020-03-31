Borowiecki (ankle) missed the final four weeks before the hiatus, but had posted career highs in both goals (seven) and assists (11) despite sitting for a month.

Boro surprised more than a few people this season when he was healthy, as he had never been known as anything more than a hard hitter and team-first defender. He's still very much a defense-first blue liner, but he's now shown a bit of value in daily leagues and deeper season-long leagues as well. Of course, if your league counts blocked shots and especially hits, he's an absolute must-own when he's healthy.