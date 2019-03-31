Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Sitting out against Bolts
Borowiecki (upper body) won't play in Monday's game versus the Lightning, Dean Brown of the Senators Radio Network reports.
Borowiecki will miss his second straight game as he tries to shake this upper-body condition. His absence will allow Ben Harpur to stay in the defensive rotation. Borowiecki will try to return for Wednesday's game versus the Rangers.
