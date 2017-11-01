Borowiecki (illness) will not play Thursday against Detroit.

The hard-nosed blueliner was a healthy scratch for the team's most recent game, but came down with illness Wednesday and was absent from practice. Borowiecki will be hoping to be healthy in time for Saturday's contest with Vegas, though even if that's the case, he's not a lock to return to the lineup.

