Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Sitting Thursday
Borowiecki (illness) will not play Thursday against Detroit.
The hard-nosed blueliner was a healthy scratch for the team's most recent game, but came down with illness Wednesday and was absent from practice. Borowiecki will be hoping to be healthy in time for Saturday's contest with Vegas, though even if that's the case, he's not a lock to return to the lineup.
More News
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Returning to action Tuesday•
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Might return Tuesday•
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Projected to sit with injury Saturday•
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Status quo for hits machine•
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Won't play Thursday•
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Suffers upper-body injury•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...