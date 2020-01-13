Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Skating Monday
Borowiecki (illness) returned to practice Monday, Wayne Scanlan of the Ottawa Citizen reports.
After missing two games over the past weekend due to a sickness, Borowiecki looks to be back to full health after participating in Monday's skate. He should be good to go for Tuesday's matchup versus the Blackhawks. The 30-year-old blueliner has accrued a career-high 16 points through 43 games.
More News
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Out again Saturday•
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: No-go Friday•
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Game-time call Friday•
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Tallies third goal•
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Records assist in win•
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Busy night includes game-tying goal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.