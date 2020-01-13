Borowiecki (illness) returned to practice Monday, Wayne Scanlan of the Ottawa Citizen reports.

After missing two games over the past weekend due to a sickness, Borowiecki looks to be back to full health after participating in Monday's skate. He should be good to go for Tuesday's matchup versus the Blackhawks. The 30-year-old blueliner has accrued a career-high 16 points through 43 games.