Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Slapped with three-game suspension
Borowiecki (suspension) will miss the next three games after an illegal hit to the head of Vegas' Cody Eakin. He will be eligible to return against the Lightning on Nov. 4.
Borowiecki is becoming a regular name mentioned alongside the Department of Play Safety this season. He was suspended a game for an elbowing incident and then immediately got himself another punishment in his first game back. If he's not careful he could face a very lengthy ban with another dirty incident.
