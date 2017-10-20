Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Status quo for hits machine
Borowiecki (upper body) remains day-to-day ahead of Saturday's home contest versus the Maple Leafs, Brent Wallace of TSN.ca reports.
The Senators really could use the defensive masher against the Buds, as Toronto's young core led by sophomore sensation Auston Matthews currently sits atop the league in goals per game.
