Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Suffers injury Thursday
Borowiecki suffered a high-ankle injury in Thursday's win over Arizona, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Per coach D.J. Smith following the game, Borowiecki's injury isn't severe, but he's expected to miss "some time." The 30-year-old suffered the injury in an awkward collision at center ice and never returned to the game after leaving in the second period. The team will likely provide an update regarding Borowiecki's health ahead of Saturday's game against Toronto. This is tough news for the defenseman, especially considering he was having a career-best year with 18 points in 53 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.