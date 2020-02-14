Borowiecki suffered a high-ankle injury in Thursday's win over Arizona, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Per coach D.J. Smith following the game, Borowiecki's injury isn't severe, but he's expected to miss "some time." The 30-year-old suffered the injury in an awkward collision at center ice and never returned to the game after leaving in the second period. The team will likely provide an update regarding Borowiecki's health ahead of Saturday's game against Toronto. This is tough news for the defenseman, especially considering he was having a career-best year with 18 points in 53 games.