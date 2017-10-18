Play

Borowiecki suffered an upper-body injury against the Canucks on Tuesday and won't return, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Borowiecki was a game-time decision for the roster, but this wasn't due to Erik Karlsson (foot) returning, not health reasons. The 28-year-old is best known for his defensive abilities and willingness to get physical, and he isn't suited for most fantasy formats.

