Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Surprising start to season
Borowiecki picked up two assists Saturday in a 5-2 loss to Boston.
Borowiecki has never delivered more than 11 points in a season, but he already has five in 12 games. Add on 22 PIM and you might find fantasy value here in deep formats. Seriously.
More News
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Adds helper•
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Lights lamp for first time•
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Lays out six hits against Lightning•
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Preparing for season finale•
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Out next two games•
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Sitting out against Bolts•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.