Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Suspension over
Borowiecki (suspension) is eligible to return Sunday against the Golden Knights.
The Senators' blueliner sat out Ottawa's last game, a 6-3 loss to the Avalanche. Even if Borowiecki returns to action on Sunday, he carries very little fantasy value considering he's yet to register a single point in eight games this season.
