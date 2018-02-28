Borowiecki (neck) won't return to Tuesday's game against the Capitals.

After marking just two goals and one helper in the first 22 games, Borowiecki has accrued five points in the last nine games, while dishing out 39 hits in that span. Borowiecki's physical play highlights his skill set, as the 28-year-old has over 230 hits in each of the previous three campaigns. However, this behavior led him to miss 23 games earlier this season with a concussion, and we should know after Tuesday's game if he'll have to miss additional time with this neck injury.