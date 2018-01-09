Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Taken off injured reserve
Borowiecki (concussion) is no longer listed on the injured reserve list, per the NHL's official media site.
This serves as the surest sign that Borowiecki is healthy enough to play after a 21-game absence, however, per Brent Wallace of TSN, the defenseman's ability to crack the lineup for Tuesday's matchup with Chicago will all depend on if Matt Duchene (illness) can play in the contest or not -- if Duchene plays, Boro will not, and vice versa. Either way, Borowiecki is in no way an offensive talent and will basically only be useful in formats that favor hits and blocked shots.
