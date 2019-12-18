Borowiecki scored a goal on two shots during a 4-3 overtime loss to the Lightning on Tuesday.

It was his first point of the month, but the goal gives Borowiecki both a career-high three goals and 11 points this season. He also has a plus-1 rating, which is something new for him, as he's never been a positive player in a season where he dresses for more than 10 NHL games. Borowiecki has a ton of games to break those ties, but owners shouldn't expect him to continue this pace. His real value is in averaging more than a PIM per game.