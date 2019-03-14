Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Too sick to suit up
Borowiecki (illness) will miss Thursday's game versus St. Louis.
The blueliner's absence will do little to alter fantasy fates, as Borowiecki has found the score sheet just one time in his last 23 games and has only four points in 46 games this season. Cody Goloubef will take his place in Thursday's lineup.
