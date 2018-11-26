Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Unavailable versus Rangers
Borowiecki (undisclosed) will miss Monday's matchup with the Rangers, despite initial reports he would be ready to play.
Borowiecki's absence puts into doubt his availability for the second game of the Senators' back-to-back versus Philadelphia on Tuesday as well. Considering the blueliner has managed a meager two assists in 17 outings and is averaging a paltry 15:07 of ice time, his absence will likely go unnoticed by the majority of fantasy owners. Christian Jaros figures to continue deputizing in Borowiecki's stead.
