Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Will have hearing Wednesday
Borowiecki will have a hearing with the Department of Player Safety for an elbow to Boston's Urho Vaakanainen (concussion).
Based on the timing of Borowiecki's meeting in relation to the incident, it would appear to be a phone hearing, which lessens the potential punishment he might receive to a six-game maximum. It's been longer than 18 months since the defender was previously served with a suspension or fine -- he was given a two-game suspension in December of 2016 -- so he shouldn't get tagged with a repeat offender tag. If he is forced to miss any time, Ben Harper would be the most likely candidate to slide into the lineup.
