Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Will hear from league Monday
Borowiecki will have a hearing with the Department of Player Safety on Monday for an illegal check to the head against Vegas' Cody Eakin.
While the timing of the hearing would indicate it will be over the phone -- which sets the max number of games he could be suspended at six -- Borowiecki almost certainly will face a ban considering he was playing in his first game back from a one-game suspension for elbowing. The defenseman's potential absence figures to open the door for Christian Wolanin or Chris Wideman to step into the lineup.
