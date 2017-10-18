Play

Borowiecki (upper body) won't partake in Thursday's home game versus the Devils.

Rather than calling up a defenseman to replace the heavy-hitting Borowiecki -- he's considered day-to-day -- the Senators reportedly plan on having just 12 forwards and six defensemen available for this next contest. Boro's next chance to suit up will be Saturday for a home match with the Maple Leafs.

