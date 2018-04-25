Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Wrecking ball in 2017-18
Borowiecki notched 11 points, 64 PIM and 226 hits through 52 games in 2017-18.
Borowiecki's monstrous hit count ranked 10th in the league this season, but it was a down year for 28-year-old blueliner, as 226 hits was his lowest since the 2013-14 campaign. This is likely the result of missing 30 games to a neck injury and concussion, which could be the price to pay for Borowiecki's physical style of play.
More News
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Ready to go Friday•
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Sustains neck strain•
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Returning to lineup Thursday•
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Taken off injured reserve•
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Game-time decision Tuesday•
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Could return soon•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...