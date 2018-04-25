Borowiecki notched 11 points, 64 PIM and 226 hits through 52 games in 2017-18.

Borowiecki's monstrous hit count ranked 10th in the league this season, but it was a down year for 28-year-old blueliner, as 226 hits was his lowest since the 2013-14 campaign. This is likely the result of missing 30 games to a neck injury and concussion, which could be the price to pay for Borowiecki's physical style of play.