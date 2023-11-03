Kastelic (lower body) is doubtful to play in the "next few games," Wayne Scanlan of Sportsnet reports.

While that's not a specific timeline, it appears the Senators will be shorthanded up front for a bit. Kastelic and Ridly Greig (lower body) both left Thursday's game versus the Kings, leaving the Senators with just 16 healthy skaters on the roster and a tight cap situation. They may have to play short Saturday versus the Lightning to earn the right for an emergency recall. Ottawa's next game after Saturday is Wednesday in Toronto, which may give some injured players time to heal.