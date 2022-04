Kastelic is set to be recalled from AHL Belleville on Monday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

WIth Colin White (COVID-19 protocols) and Connor Brown (undisclosed) are slated to miss the last three games of the season, Kastelic will likely jump into the lineup for Tuesday's matchup with New Jersey. In 13 games this year, the 23-year-old Kastelic has garnered two goals on five shots, two assists and 41 hits while logging 9:11 of ice time per game.