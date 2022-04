Kastelic scored twice Saturday in a 6-4 win over Montreal.

It was a huge night for Kastelic -- the goals were his first two NHL snipes and the second stood as the winner. And they came against Carey Price. Kastelic opened the scoring from the half-wall at 2:33 of the first period and then scored on a backhand deke in tight at 7:50 of the second. It was his 13th NHL game.