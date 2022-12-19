Kastelic scored his third goal of the season in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Wild.

The 23-year-old snapped a 22-game goal drought by ruining Filip Gustavsson's shutout bid in the third period. Kastelic is in his first full NHL season and has managed only four points in 28 contests while confined to a bottom-six role, but he has contributed a little fantasy value with his physical play, adding 63 hits and 30 PIM.