Kastelic scored a goal and added two hits in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Ducks.

Kastelic got a piece of the puck that went in at 2:44 of the first period, but that was all the Senators could muster against Lukas Dostal. The goal was Kastelic's first since Jan. 31 -- he went 12 games without a point, racking up 25 hits and seven shots on goal in that span. The fourth-liner has three goals, one assists, 38 shots on net, 47 PIM and 82 hits over 43 outings this season.