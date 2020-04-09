Senators' Mark Kastelic: Pens entry-level deal
Kastelic signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Senators on Thursday.
Kastelic has been highly productive in the WHL over the past two campaigns, racking up 85 goals and 145 points in 124 games with the Calgary Hitmen. Nonetheless, the 2019 fifth-round pick will likely spend the entirety of the 2020-21 campaign in the minors, so there's no reason for him to be on fantasy owners' radars at this point.
