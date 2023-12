Kastelic logged an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Avalanche.

Kastelic was playing in his fifth game back from an ankle injury. The helper was his first point of the campaign to go with 27 PIM, 13 shots on net, 16 hits and a minus-1 rating over 14 appearances. He's currently holding down a fourth-line role with minimal ice time, so it's possible he could lose his spot in the lineup once Mathieu Joseph (lower body) or Rourke Chartier (upper body) return.