Kastelic scored his second goal of the season in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Red Wings.

The 24-year-old center opened the scoring for the Senators early in the second period, tipping home a Jacob Bernard-Docker shot from the point. Kastelic's role on the fourth line keeps him far from the fantasy radar -- he has only three points in 30 games this season, and he's seen 10:00 or more of ice time in just two of those contests, the last coming Dec. 31.