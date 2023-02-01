Kastelic (undisclosed) was reassigned to AHL Belleville on Tuesday.
Kastelic missed the last four games before the All-Star break with the injury. He has to be healthy to be reassigned, but it remains unclear if the 23-year-old will be back with Ottawa following the break.
