Kastelic (undisclosed) will not play Saturday versus the Canadiens, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Kastelic will miss his third straight game with the mystery injury. The 23-year-old forward's path to playing time could be even less clear once he's healthy, as Tyler Motte (finger) will return to the Senators' lineup Saturday. Kastelic's next chance to play is Tuesday's rematch with the Canadiens.