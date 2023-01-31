Kastelic (undisclosed) will not be in the lineup to face Montreal on Tuesday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Kastelic will be sidelined for his fourth consecutive contest due to his lingering undisclosed injury. Prior to his absence, the 23-year-old natural center managed just one point in his previous 15 games, so fantasy players shouldn't be expecting much in the way of offensive production even once cleared to return.
