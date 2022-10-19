site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Senators' Mark Kastelic: Scores game winner Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
Kastelic scored the game winner in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Bruins.
Kastelic made the most of his 7:01 of action as he scored his first of the season on three shots with one hit and four blocked shots. It was his first point of the season in three games.
