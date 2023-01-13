Kastelic scored a goal on three shots, added five hits and blocked two shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Coyotes.

Kastelic, an Arizona native, celebrated his first game as an NHL player in his home state with a third-period goal that stood as the game-winner. He snapped a nine-game point drought on the play. The 23-year-old forward has been deployed in a bottom-six capacity, racking up four tallies, one assist, 42 shots on net, 95 hits, 26 blocked shots, 35 PIM and a minus-7 rating through 38 appearances this season.