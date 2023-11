Kastelic (ankle) was moved to long-term injured reserve Thursday, per CapFriendly.

Kastelic has already missed eight games due to his ankle problem, so this move simply rules him out for the Sens' back-to-back against Columbus and Seattle on Friday and Saturday, respectively. By putting both Kastelic and Ridly Greig (lower body) on LTIR, the team freed up the necessary cap space to activate Thomas Chabot off injured reserve.