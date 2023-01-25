Kastelic will miss Wednesday's clash with the Islanders due to an undisclosed injury, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
With Kastelic out, Dylan Gambrell will step into a fourth-line role against New York. For his part, the 23-year-old Kastelic has just one point in his last 15 appearances in which he averaged 9:31 of ice time. Given his limited offensive upside, few fantasy players will likely be impacted by Kastelic's absence, even if it lingers beyond a game or two.
