Kastelic exited Saturday's game against Montreal because of an upper-body injury and won't return, per Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun.
Kastelic entered the contest with five goals, 10 points, 63 PIM and 124 hits across 62 outings in 2023-24. If he can't play Monday versus the Rangers, then Dominik Kubalik might draw into the lineup.
