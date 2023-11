Kastelic exited Thursday's game against LA because of a lower-body injury and won't return.

Kastelic had no points, 21 PIM, eight shots, eight hits and three blocks in eight contests this season prior to Thursday's contest. Ottawa also lost Ridly Greig (lower body) during the match versus the Kings, so depending on the status of those two players, the Senators might need reinforcements from the AHL for Saturday's game against Tampa Bay.