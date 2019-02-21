Senators' Mark Stone: All but ruled out Thursday
Stone isn't expected to play Thursday against the Devils, as he's likely to be dealt to another team, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
There is strong speculation that the Senators could go with a makeshift crop of forwards versus host New Jersey. In fact, Nick Kypreos of Sportsnet has given the hockey world a heads up that Stone, Matt Duchene (undisclosed) and Ryan Dzingel all could be witheld from Thursday's contest in order for the Senators to process trade calls in advance of the trade deadline.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...