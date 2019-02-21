Senators' Mark Stone: All but ruled out Thursday

Stone isn't expected to play Thursday against the Devils, as he's likely to be dealt to another team, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

There is strong speculation that the Senators could go with a makeshift crop of forwards versus host New Jersey. In fact, Nick Kypreos of Sportsnet has given the hockey world a heads up that Stone, Matt Duchene (undisclosed) and Ryan Dzingel all could be witheld from Thursday's contest in order for the Senators to process trade calls in advance of the trade deadline.