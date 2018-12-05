Senators' Mark Stone: Builds off strong November
Stone scored for the second straight game as his team took a 5-2 loss to Montreal on Tuesday.
Stone scored 20 points in November alone, and with goals in each of his two December games, he's picked up where he left off and remained a valuable asset. Given his performance and Ottawa's tendency to play high scoring games, you need to make sure he's active in all leagues.
