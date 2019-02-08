Senators' Mark Stone: Continues to deliver
Stone stuffed the stat sheet with a goal, an assist, six shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-0 win over Anaheim.
Stone has amazingly amassed a plus-15 rating despite playing for an Ottawa team that hemorrhages goals left and right. He's also playing at a point-per-game pace through 54. The race for the team goals lead between Stone and Matt Duchene is heating up, as Duchene's two-goal effort has him up to 24 while Stone's single tally in this one was his 23rd.
