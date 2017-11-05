Stone notched his ninth goal of the season in Saturday's 5-4 loss to Vegas. He also added an assist.

Stone is off to his best start ever. He now has 16 points (nine goals, seven assists) in 14 games. His shooting percentage (22.9) is significantly above his career norm (16.1), so he's bound to slow down on the snipes. But until then, Stone is fantasy gold.

